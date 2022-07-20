Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,429 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS DIVB opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.