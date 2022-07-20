Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 911 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

