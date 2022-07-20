Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $222.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.89.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

