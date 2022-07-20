Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

