Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 439,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 50,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

