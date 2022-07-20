Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 12,960 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,077,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 187,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.