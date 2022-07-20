Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,732 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.09%.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

