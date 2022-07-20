Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,117 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,219 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,974,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 951,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

