Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

DKS stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

