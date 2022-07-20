Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

