Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of KLA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $345.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

