Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

