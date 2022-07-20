Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE RE opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.25. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

