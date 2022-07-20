Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

