Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

