Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $296,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

