Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.11.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.