Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

