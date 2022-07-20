Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

