Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $230.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.10 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $251.99.

