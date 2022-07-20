Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

XLG opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average of $324.61. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.57 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

