Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

