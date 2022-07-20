Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

