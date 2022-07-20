Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

