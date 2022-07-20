Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,481,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,452,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

TM opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

