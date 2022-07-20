Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $307,000 in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

