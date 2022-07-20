Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $320,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.