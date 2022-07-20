Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $330,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

