Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,342.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,438.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

