Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

