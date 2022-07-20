Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $11,693,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

