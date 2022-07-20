Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,032 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

