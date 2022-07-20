Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,771. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

