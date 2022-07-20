Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,430 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

