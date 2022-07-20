Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,925,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

