Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

LFUS opened at $248.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.80.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

