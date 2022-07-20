Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 934 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $207.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

