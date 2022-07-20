Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

