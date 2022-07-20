Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

