Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

