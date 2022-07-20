Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

