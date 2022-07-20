Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.