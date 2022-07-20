Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2,313.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.9 %

PAYC opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.92.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.