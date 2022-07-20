Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,746 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXG opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

