Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,421,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,475,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 161,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 142,867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133,006 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.