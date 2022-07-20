Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

