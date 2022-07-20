Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

