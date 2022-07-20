Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,720 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

VLRS stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

