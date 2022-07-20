Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.