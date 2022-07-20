Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,478,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

